MDH Recommends Mask Wearing for Everyone in Schools This Fall

Lakeland News — Jul. 28 2021

Minnesota health officials are recommending, but not requiring, that all students, teachers, and staff wear masks in schools this fall, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

The Minnesota Department of Health says its recommendations reflect the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of in-person learning. There is no longer a mandate for schools to follow the guidance, but health officials say these are the most up-to-date science-based practices to keep in-person learning safe.

The recommendations are in line with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and come as the state is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. The Minnesota Department of Health is also recommending that everyone ages 12 and older get COVID-19 vaccinated before returning to in-person schooling, sports, or other activities.

