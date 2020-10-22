MDH Announces Pilot of At Home COVID-19 Testing
Starting today, residents in various counties and of tribal nations can order a sCOVID-19 saliva test online and complete the test at home. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the COVID-19 saliva at home test program to allow Minnesotans the opportunity to be tested free of charge.
“Minnesota’s testing strategy includes having multiple options for people seeking out testing,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “Having more options helps to remove barriers, ensuring all Minnesotans have access to quick and reliable testing.
You’ll be able to order a saliva test online and then have the test shipped to your home. You’ll then perform the test by spitting into a small tube, under the supervision of a health care professional through a video telehealth visit. Once completed, the test is shipped to the state’s new saliva lab in Oakdale where results are then emailed to you in 24-48 hours.
Testing is free and is available to all Minnesotans including those who are asymptomatic. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains completely free to everyone.
The pilot test at home program is available to residents of:
- Rock County
- Kittson County
- Le Sueur County
- Beltrami County
- Red Lake Nation
- Wilkin County
- Carver County
- Nobles County
- Wright County
- Dakota County
- Mower County
- Becker County
- Kandiyohi County
- Crow Wing County
- Cook County
- Aitkin County
- Steele County
- Itasca County
- Douglas County
- Lyon County
- Pine County
- Otter Tail County
- Swift County
- Pennington County
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.