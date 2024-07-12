MCT Director Apologizes to Leech Lake Chairman for Falsely Accusing Him of Criminal Record

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Executive Director Beth Drost has issued a written apology to Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. for accusing him of having a criminal record, which he does not have.

Drost made the statement on July 8th outside the Tribal Executive Committee and says that she now knows that is wholly inaccurate and unfounded.

The letter to Jackson was posted on the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Facebook page yesterday. In the letter, Drost says upon further investigation, the misinformation was about another individual with a similar name.

She also wrote that she is “deeply sorry for any embarrassment or difficulties the statement may have caused for the Tribe.”