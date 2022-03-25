McGregor Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Illegally Possessing Stolen Firearms

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A McGregor man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegally possessing stolen firearms.

On July 15, 2020, Vaundell Dwayne Kingbird, 32 sold a Hi-Point Model 995 9mm carbine rifle and a New England Firearm Company Model SB1 12-gauge shotgun, both without serial numbers, to an individual for $550.

Kingbird was unaware that the individual who purchased the firearms was working with law enforcement at the time of the sale.

Both firearms were reported stolen on May 29 from a residence near Kingbird’s home. Kingbird admitted to knowing the firearms were stolen.

On September 16 of last year, Kingbird pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

