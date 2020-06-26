McGregor Man Charged In Stabbing Incident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On June 25, 2020, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed in the chest. Deputies responded to a residence in Spalding Township. When deputies arrived they learned that the suspect had fled the scene on a bicycle, and the victim had left the household. With the assistance of MN State Patrol and MN Dept of Natural Resources officers, the suspect identified as Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr., 49, of McGregor, was located along Highway 65.

Deputies continuing to search the area and residence located the victim, Clinton James Nichols, 45, of McGregor, when he returned to the residence. He was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center with two stab wounds to his chest.

Nichols was then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Skinaway is charged with one count of Felony Attempted Murder 2nd Degree, one count of Felony Assault 1st Degree, and one count of Felony Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held in the Aitkin County Jail on unconditional bond/bail of $600,000 and conditional bond/bail of $300,000. His next hearing is set for July 10, 2020.

