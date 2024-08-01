McGregor Man Accused of Abusing Infant Charged with 7 Felonies

A 38-year-old McGregor man accused of abusing an infant has been charged with seven felonies in Aitkin County District Court.

Nicholas Anderson is charged with:

two counts of felony third-degree assault – substantial bodily harm

third-degree felony assault

felony malicious punishment of a child – under 4 years of age

two counts of felony malicious punishment of a child – substantial bodily harm

third-degree felony assault

According to court documents, this case started on April 7 this year when social services placed an emergency hold on an infant that was brought into Grand Itasca Hospital. Medical professionals at Grand Itasca believed the infant to be a victim of abuse and/or neglect, based on the nature and significance of the injuries.

An investigation ensued and ruled the infant’s injuries as deliberate. Further investigation provided evidence leading to the arrest of Anderson, the father of the infant.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says that the infant is currently in protective custody. Anderson appeared in court on Wednesday and was released from custody.