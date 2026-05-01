May 1, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman

Max Hites Retires After 60 Years of Service With Bemidji Grocery Chain

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

mmiw 218 mmir signs preview sqk

05-01-2026

Community

Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Walk in Bemidji To Be Held Sunday

kristin robbins thumbnail

05-01-2026

Education & Government

MN State Rep. Kristin Robbins Ends Campaign for Governor

minnesota mn dnr electronic licensing phone thumbnail

05-01-2026

Education & Government

MN DNR Launching Modernized Electronic Licensing System This Summer

women explore fire day bemidji fire department hq

05-01-2026

Community

‘Women Explore Fire Day’ Coming to Bemidji Fire Department on May 2