Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 1, 2026 | By: Matthew Freeman
Max Hites Retires After 60 Years of Service With Bemidji Grocery Chain
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
05-01-2026
Community
Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Walk in Bemidji To Be Held Sunday
05-01-2026
Education & Government
MN State Rep. Kristin Robbins Ends Campaign for Governor
05-01-2026
Education & Government
MN DNR Launching Modernized Electronic Licensing System This Summer
05-01-2026
Community
‘Women Explore Fire Day’ Coming to Bemidji Fire Department on May 2
Scroll To Top