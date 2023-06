Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, June 08 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the legendary singer and civil rights icon for a one-night only, hometown performance for the ages. Staples brings her iconic smoky sound to Orchestra Hall in a scintillating evening of soul, gospel and her signature brand of R&B.