Republican Matt Bliss has secured a MN House seat to represent District 5A.

Bliss won over half of the votes against Incumbent DFLer John Persell. With all precincts reporting, results show that Bliss had 11,468 votes, securing about 53% of the vote, where Persell had 9,981 votes to average close to 46.5%.

