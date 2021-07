Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 25 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Cassie and Sunny interview the four suspects, who all deny knowing the victim. Boulting discovers Walsh was cautioned three weeks before his death, and Collier manages to locate the rest of Walsh’s body.