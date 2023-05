Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, May 21 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens to sink his prospects with Sophia. A swordfight puts him in even deeper trouble. A secret emerges.