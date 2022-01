Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, January 9 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

James and Helen test the waters of their relationship as James ponders a new job prospect. Tristan dives into his vet practice a bit too confidently.