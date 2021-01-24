Masterpiece: The Long Song
January 31 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Tamara Lawrance and Hayley Atwell star in this adaptation of Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel.
January 31 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Tamara Lawrance and Hayley Atwell star in this adaptation of Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel.
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!