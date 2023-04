Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 9 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne, but as they are repeatedly thrown into each other’s orbit, their chemistry rises along with Ralph’s suspicions. Meanwhile, Georgiana is unraveling and makes a surprising decision to protect herself.