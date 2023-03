Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, March 19 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Fiancé in tow, Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon for Georgiana’s 21st birthday party, but seeing Colbourne again leaves her feeling uncertain. Meanwhile, Georgiana receives a shocking threat, and Edward tries to prove he is a changed man.