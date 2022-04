Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 17 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Episode Five: Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head and Georgiana makes a decision that will impact her future, forever.