Sunday, January 29 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Detective Fitzroy sees one of his colleague’s plant evidence on a suspect. With the Duke is away, Fitzroy turns to Eliza and hires her to look into a case of police corruption.