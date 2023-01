Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, January 14 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A valuable sketch by the late Charles Darwin has been stolen and Eliza is hired by an insurance company to find it, but a twist soon emerges.