Saturday, January 28 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Eliza is hired to solve a case of blackmail in the shady world of Victorian medicine, and finds herself with a new rival – Patrick Nash, the owner of a large private detective agency.