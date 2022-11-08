Masterpiece “Magpie Murders, Episode Five”
Sunday, November 13 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Susan’s private life has unexpected connections to Alan. Meanwhile, Pünd wraps up his investigation.
