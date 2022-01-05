Masterpiece “Les Miserables” – Part 1

Saturday, January 8 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A 6-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s masterpiece by screenwriter Andrew Davies. Dominic West stars as fugitive Jean Valjean, with David Oyelowo as his pursuer Inspector Javert and Lily Collins as the luckless single mother Fantine. Ellie Bamber and Josh O’Connor costar as the young lovers Cosette and Marius. Love, death, and the struggle for social justice in early 19th-century France feature in this beautifully faithful retelling of one of the world’s most beloved stories.