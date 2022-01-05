Lakeland PBS

Masterpiece “Les Miserables” – Part 1

Saturday, January 8 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A 6-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s masterpiece by screenwriter Andrew Davies. Dominic West stars as fugitive Jean Valjean, with David Oyelowo as his pursuer Inspector Javert and Lily Collins as the luckless single mother Fantine. Ellie Bamber and Josh O’Connor costar as the young lovers Cosette and Marius. Love, death, and the struggle for social justice in early 19th-century France feature in this beautifully faithful retelling of one of the world’s most beloved stories.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

