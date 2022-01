Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, January 22 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Episode 3 – Valjean saves an innocent man at enormous personal cost. Again evading justice, he tracks down Fantine’s daughter, Cosette.