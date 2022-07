Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 10 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

When a dead body is found on a local estate, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and family inheritance in an attempt to uncover the killer.