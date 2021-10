Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 10 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Will and Geordie negotiate a complex family dispute that may be connected to the murder of the head of a local adoption agency. A sinister letter arrives for Leonard.