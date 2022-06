Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, June 19 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.