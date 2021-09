Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, September 26 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson stars as a woman desperately trying to solve two mysteries as she declines ever deeper into dementia in this adaptation of Emma Healey’s bestselling novel.