Saturday, October 16 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

After six seasons, the curtain comes down on “Downton Abbey.” How will fate resolve the stories of Edith, Mary, Thomas, Anna, Robert, Cora, Daisy, Carson, Violet, Isobel and all the other occupants of this unforgettable house?