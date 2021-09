Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, September 18 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Extortion and downsizing threaten Downton Abbey. Change is afoot at the hospital. Mrs. Hughes poses a delicate question. Daisy speaks her mind, and Anna and Bates wait for the word.