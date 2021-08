Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 21 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Mary and Lord Gillingham put their love to the test. Bates also faces a trial. Cora makes a new friend. Violet is reunited with an old one.