Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 14 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

When a working-class prime minister is elected, new ideas about class leave Robert feeling snubbed. But Thomas, unchanged, bullies Baxter into a corner. Edith plays with fire.