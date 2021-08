Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, August 7 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The Crawleys are in London, where Rose’s coming out ball is to be staged at the Grantham House. The family finds itself in the midst of a potential scandal. Mary is wooed by Gillingham and Blake.