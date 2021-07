Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 24 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Questions of estate management pit Mary and Tom against Robert, while Bates’ questions about Anna’s suffering pressure Mrs. Hughes. Thomas installs a new ally, Violet hires a new gardener, and Alfred cooks up some ambition.