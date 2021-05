Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, May 23 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

With the war almost over, the president’s health takes a bad turn. Olav tries to keep Norway out of the clutches of the Soviets. He also faces rocky relations with Martha.