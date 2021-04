Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, April 25 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Martha is pressured to exploit her friendship with the president, who defies isolationists to push the Lend-Lease act. Martha and the children get a surprise Christmas present.