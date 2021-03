Click to print (Opens in new window)

April 4 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Norwegian Crown Princess Martha and her husband Prince Olav visit U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939. A year later they must flee the Nazi invasion of their country.