Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 23 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Annika’s teenage daughter, Morgan, gets mixed up with suspects in a revenge slaying. A Norse saga comes to life as Annika’s team closes in.