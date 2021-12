Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, December 19 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

James is put to the test with an ailing racehorse. Tristan faces a familiar temptation. Siegfried angles for a prestigious client.