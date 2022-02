Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, February 20 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

James and Helen question their future together in the run up to Christmas Day, while things look grave for one of Darrowby’s most beloved animals.