Master Gardener Visits Brainerd Public Library

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 12 2017
A master gardener from the University of Minnesota Extension stopped by the Brainerd Public Library today for a talk titled, ‘Beware! Within the Plant Kingdom Lurks Evil.’

Master Gardener, Jennifer Knutson focused on helping community members identify various poisonous plants whether they are found in the wild or even in the house.

Knutson touched on the issue of Poison Hemlock that is growing all over Minnesota by mentioning side effects and what to look for in the plant depending on the time of year.

Plant reactions can differ from person to person based on a range of variables: time of year, stage of growth, parts contacted, amount of material with which the person has come into contact and the age weight and sensitivity of the person.

Jennifer Knutson wants to bring awareness to the importance of identifying poisonous plants and making community members more informed in a case where they have to contact poison control.

