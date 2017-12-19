DONATE

Massive Fire Destroys Oil Company In International Falls

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 19 2017
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A massive fire in northern Minnesota has destroyed a heating oil and fuel company near the Canadian border.

Rainy Lake Oil Co. erupted in huge plumes of fire, fueled by eight or nine tanks inside the company’s warehouse Monday night near International Falls.

The local fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The company’s office manager, Janelle Heem, says a warehouse, office and gas station were destroyed. She says the company was talking with suppliers Tuesday in order to get the business back on track.

The company distributes in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Heem says the company has set up a temporary office and is making fuel deliveries with four trucks spared in the fire.

Several fire departments assisted after the blaze erupted around 7 p.m.

