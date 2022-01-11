Lakeland PBS

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Former Hotel in Duluth

Lakeland News — Jan. 10 2022

A massive fire broke out today at a former hotel in Duluth.

Flames started on the first floor of the Esmond Building and worked their way up to the roof, which eventually collapsed.

Firefighters are battling the blaze from the outside because of the unsafe conditions. People in adjacent buildings have been evacuated. The Duluth Fire Department says power has been shut off in the area.

The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority owns the building. It was condemned and slated for demolition.

By — Lakeland News

