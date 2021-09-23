Masks, Vaccination Cards, and More Locked in Brainerd’s Time Capsule
In honor of Brainerd’s sesquicentennial, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce took a screenshot of 2021 and threw it all in a time capsule that won’t be opened until Brainerd doubles its age. On Brainerd’s 300th birthday, September 25, 2171, future generations will see COVID-19 items like masks and vaccination cards, blueprints to Brainerd Public School’s construction project, a piece of the Historic Water Tower, and more.
