Masks, Vaccination Cards, and More Locked in Brainerd’s Time Capsule

Chris BurnsSep. 22 2021

In honor of Brainerd’s sesquicentennial, the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce took a screenshot of 2021 and threw it all in a time capsule that won’t be opened until Brainerd doubles its age. On Brainerd’s 300th birthday, September 25, 2171, future generations will see COVID-19 items like masks and vaccination cards, blueprints to Brainerd Public School’s construction project, a piece of the Historic Water Tower, and more.

By — Chris Burns

