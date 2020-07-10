Lakeland PBS

“Mask Up Itasca” Initiative Distributes Masks to Area Businesses

Lakeland News — Jul. 10 2020

Itasca County Health and Human Services have announced their “Mask Up Itasca” initiative to support individuals and businesses working to protect others by wearing face mask coverings.

During a press conference Thursday, health officials discussed the impact of wearing masks in public settings, including schools and other establishments. Free masks have been made and produced throughout the region with the Itasca Strong logo and are available at participating businesses throughout the county.

Gov. Walz is expected to make additional announcements next week regarding mask usage.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

