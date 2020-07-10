“Mask Up Itasca” Initiative Distributes Masks to Area Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Itasca County Health and Human Services have announced their “Mask Up Itasca” initiative to support individuals and businesses working to protect others by wearing face mask coverings.

During a press conference Thursday, health officials discussed the impact of wearing masks in public settings, including schools and other establishments. Free masks have been made and produced throughout the region with the Itasca Strong logo and are available at participating businesses throughout the county.

Gov. Walz is expected to make additional announcements next week regarding mask usage.

