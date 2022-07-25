Mask & Rose Women’s Theater in Puposky Presenting “Water from Snow” Music Showcase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A showcase of music from “Water from Snow,” a play set on a small lake in northern Minnesota, will be taking place at the Mask & Rose Women’s Theater in Puposky in collaboration with playwright and composer Janet Preus.

Robert Elhai and Fred Steele, Broadway and Hollywood film score composers, will travel to Puposky to work with the local cast. Elhai has written and arranged for “The Lion King” on Broadway and has worked on over 150 Hollywood films. Fred Steele, part of the contemporary Black Gospel group the Steele Family, has composed for Broadway as well.

Performance dates are July 30th and 31st at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Admission is on a pay-what-you-are able basis, with a suggested $10 ticket price.

Local talent featured are Mary Anderson, April Aylesworth, Waasebiik Belgarde, Shar Paquette, Blake Staines, Chuck Deeter, James Will, Madelyn Lawrence, Traci Djonne Schnake, Mitch Eickman, Grant Raddatz, as well as Minneapolis’ Jax Steele. Cate Belleveau, artistic director of Mask and Rose, is the show’s producer.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Addtional funding from Bemidji Area Arts Endowment and underwriters – Sara Labaaren State Farm Ins. and Morrells Trading Post.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today