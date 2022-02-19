Mask Mandate Ending in Bemidji Area Schools
Masks will no longer be required in the Bemidji School District beginning next Tuesday.
Superintendent Tim Lutz announced today that after examining a number of data points, the district has determined that the mandatory masking policy can be adjusted. The district is still strongly recommending masking.
Lutz indicated that the COVID case rate throughout the district has been very low over the past three weeks. In some schools within the district, there have been no reported cases of COVID. In addition, the two-week rolling averages have dropped during that same time period.
Lutz says that between the vaccination rates of students and the numbers of people who now have post-COVID immunity, district officials believe mandatory masking is not necessary at this time.
Masks are still required on all school buses until at least March 18th because the Federal Transportation Administration still has a mask mandate until at least that date.
