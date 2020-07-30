Lakeland PBS

Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday

Betsy Melin — Jul. 29 2020

As a part of Governor Walz’s mask mandate, masks have been distributed across the state of Minnesota. In Beltrami County, they were given to the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, who has plans to distribute them this week.

The Bemidji Area Chamber acquired 24,000 masks from the state which they plan to distribute this Friday to any business in Beltrami County with customer-facing interactions. This is to make sure businesses don’t have to turn away a customer if they do not have a mask.

The event will take place on Friday, July 31st from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Michel Furniture parking lot. More information can be found on the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

MN Health Officials Concerned with Rising Hospitalizations From COVID-19

Bemidji’s Blue Ox Marathon to Go Virtual in 2020

Latest Stories

Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Beltrami County Gives Latest Update on COVID-19 Numbers

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Sanford Health Research Launches New Antibody Study For COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Local Airports Receiving Funds to Help with Airport Safety and Other Projects

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Red Cross Seeking Volunteers and Donation Sites Around Brainerd Lakes Area

Posted on Jul. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.