Mask Distribution Event For Beltrami County Businesses Planned for Friday
As a part of Governor Walz’s mask mandate, masks have been distributed across the state of Minnesota. In Beltrami County, they were given to the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, who has plans to distribute them this week.
The Bemidji Area Chamber acquired 24,000 masks from the state which they plan to distribute this Friday to any business in Beltrami County with customer-facing interactions. This is to make sure businesses don’t have to turn away a customer if they do not have a mask.
The event will take place on Friday, July 31st from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Michel Furniture parking lot. More information can be found on the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.
