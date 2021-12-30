Lakeland PBS

Marshall Bader Memorial Rink Opens in Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Dec. 29 2021

Photo Credit: Grand Rapids Herald Review

Itasca County Family YMCA officials are calling the opening of a new outdoor ice rink in Grand Rapids a celebration of life.

The Marshall Bader Memorial Rink was officially dedicated last week in remembrance of Marshall Bader, a third grader from Grand Rapids who died in a farming accident at his home in January 2020. Bader loved hockey, and the YMCA and city of Grand Rapids teamed up to build the rink in his honor.

By — Lakeland News

