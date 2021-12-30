Marshall Bader Memorial Rink Opens in Grand Rapids
Itasca County Family YMCA officials are calling the opening of a new outdoor ice rink in Grand Rapids a celebration of life.
The Marshall Bader Memorial Rink was officially dedicated last week in remembrance of Marshall Bader, a third grader from Grand Rapids who died in a farming accident at his home in January 2020. Bader loved hockey, and the YMCA and city of Grand Rapids teamed up to build the rink in his honor.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.