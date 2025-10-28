Oct 28, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Marriott Hotel & Event Center Proposed for Bemidji’s Rail Corridor District

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Ambulance Generic sqk

10-28-2025

News

Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Self in Leg in Beltrami County

lakes area food shelf pequot lakes stocking

10-28-2025

Community

Lakes Area Food Shelf Plans to Open New Facility in Brainerd

crow wing power operation round up check thumbnail

10-28-2025

Business

Crow Wing Power Celebrates $5 Million Operation Round-Up Milestone

howl o ween walk great river rescue bemidji dog thumbnail

10-28-2025

Community

Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Holds ‘Howl-o-ween Walk’ Fundraiser