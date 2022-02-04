Marketplace Foods Participating in 40th Birthday of MDA Shamrocks Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Soon, more than nine Marketplace Foods locations in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including Marketplace Foods in Bemidji, will be raising funds to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the 40th anniversary of the MDA Shamrocks Campaign.

This campaign aims to help save lives and benefit those with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related neuromuscular diseases, and to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). From February 9 through March 22, Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Market will be adding the iconic paper shamrock pinups at check outs to purchase for $1, $5, or any larger contributions.

This is considered the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. The MDA Shamrocks will be displayed on ceilings and walls located in stores across North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Markets employees are honored to be a part of the effort to help make that research result in treatments. Thanks to the generosity of Marketplace Foods and KJ’s Fresh Market employees and customers, we can help MDA fund their research and efforts through the Shamrock Campaign, helping the 300,000 families who live with a neuromuscular disease,” said Randy Jaeger, Vice President Retail Operations.

