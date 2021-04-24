Marketplace Foods in Bemidji Raises $50,000 for MDA Shamrock Tradition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marketplace Foods has participated in the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Shamrocks tradition for five years now, and this year the company raised $50,000 to support the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Marketplace locations also support and participate in local events to give back to the communities in which they are a part of.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today