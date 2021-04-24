Lakeland PBS

Marketplace Foods in Bemidji Raises $50,000 for MDA Shamrock Tradition

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 23 2021

Marketplace Foods has participated in the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Shamrocks tradition for five years now, and this year the company raised $50,000 to support the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

Marketplace locations also support and participate in local events to give back to the communities in which they are a part of.

Destiny Wiggins

